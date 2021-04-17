Left Menu

Red Fort violence: Deep Sidhu arrested again in connection with FIR lodged by ASI

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu on Saturday in connection with an FIR lodged by the Archaeological Survey of India for allegedly damaging public property during the farmers tractor parade violence on Republic Day at Red Fort, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:54 IST
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested actor-activist Deep Sidhu on Saturday in connection with an FIR lodged by the Archaeological Survey of India for allegedly damaging public property during the farmers' tractor parade violence on Republic Day at Red Fort, officials said. The arrest came after a Delhi court granted bail to the actor-activist arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence. Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen granted relief to the accused on Friday on a personal bond of Rs 30,000 and two sureties of a like amount.

The court noted that the accused was in custody since February 9, 2021, with 14 days of remand in police custody.

It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable.

While granting the bail, the judge directed the accused to deposit his passport with the investigating officer and appear before the police station as well as the court as and when required.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO in Delhi from the Ghazipur border clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, adding that many of them who were driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

