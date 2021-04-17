Military bands kick off Prince Philip's funeral procession

Military bands kick off Prince Philip's funeral processionPTI | Windsor | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:29 IST
Prince Philip's coffin has emerged from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle as those taking part in the ceremonial procession for his funeral take their places.
The coffin is being loaded on a specially adapted Land Rover, designed by Philip himself, for the eight-minute journey to St George's Chapel. Senior military commanders are lined up in front of the vehicle, with members of the royal family following behind.
Queen Elizabeth II will ride in a state Bentley at the rear of the procession.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Land Rover
- Philip
- St George's Chapel
- Bentley
- Elizabeth II
- Prince Philip's
- State
ALSO READ
Philippines reports record-high 15,310 new coronavirus cases
Britain adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines to 'red list'
Philippines' Duterte extends coronavirus curbs in capital, nearby provinces
Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases
China plans to further occupy South China 'features': Philippines Defence Chief