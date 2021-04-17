Left Menu

50 eligible inmates vaccinated at COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at a COVID vaccination centre established at Rohini jail by the Delhi Prisons department on Saturday, officials said. A total of 363 inmates have been vaccinated so far in three jails under the Delhi Prisons department -- Tihar, Mandoli and Rohini, they said. According to officials, the COVID vaccination centre was started at the Rohini jail on Saturday with the help of District Immunization Officer (DIO), North. ''A total of 50 eligible inmates of Rohini jail were vaccinated on Saturday. Earlier the eligible and willing inmates of Rohini Jail were being taken outside to the nearest COVID vaccination centre for inoculation under police guard,'' Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said. Resident Medical Officer of Tihar jail, Dr Ajay Dalal and Superintendent of Jail number 10, Rohini, Sunder Bora, supervised the vaccination drive and encouraged the inmates, he said. On March 23, a COVID vaccination centre was started at Tihar Jail. Of the 363 inmates, 262 have been vaccinated at the Tihar jail complex, followed by 68 at Rohini jail and 33 at Mandoli jail, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

