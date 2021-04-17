3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases during the Lok Adalat, the spokesman said.

He said the National Lok Adalat was organized in all the districts of J&K and Ladakh to achieve the goal of 'Access to Justice' for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress.

According to the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 5,447 cases taken up by 98 benches at various courts across the two UTs, a total of 3,593 were disposed of and an amount of Rs 21,49,88,213 was awarded as compensation or settlement, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)