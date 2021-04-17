Maha: 3 held in Nagpur for selling Remdesivir at high prices
He named Shinde, a medical distributor, and Mandal, a ward boy in a hospital, as his accomplices.PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-04-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 22:44 IST
Three people were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at exorbitant rates amid a clamour for the drug due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, police said on Saturday.
An official said Vikas Patil, Aman Shinde and Ishwar Mukesh Mandal were held after police, acting on a tip-off, called the accused posing as the kin of a patient urgently requiring the medicine, an official said.
''Vikas Patil was held when he arrived at a bridge here to sell Remdesivir vials to a decoy sent by the police. He named Shinde, a medical distributor, and Mandal, a ward boy in a hospital, as his accomplices. Mandal used to steal the vials from the hospital where he worked,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police V Neelotpal.
Jaripatka police, which seized four vials of Remdesivir, a car and Rs 30,000 cash from the accused, are probing further, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HC stays elections to mandal, zilla parishad territorial constituencies
PM Modi condoles demise of Mahamandaleshwar Shree Vishwambhara Bharti Bapu
India's premier roadside assistance application AUTO i CARE ropes in Sayaji Shinde as its Brand Ambassador
Gujarat seer Mahamandaleshwar Bharti Bapu dies at 93
India's Premier Roadside Assistance Application AUTO i CARE Ropes in Sayaji Shinde as its Brand Ambassador