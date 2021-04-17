Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - Nikkei

Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - NikkeiReuters | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:26 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Nikkei reported, citing Japanese officials.
Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of a three-day visit to Washington, according to the report https://s.nikkei.com/3tFjb4E.
