Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - Nikkei

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Nikkei reported, citing Japanese officials.

Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of a three-day visit to Washington, according to the report https://s.nikkei.com/3tFjb4E.

