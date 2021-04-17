IPL scoreboard : MI vs SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad Innings: David Warner run out (Hardik Pandya) 36 Jonny Bairstow hit wkt b Krunal Pandya 43 Manish Pandey c Pollard b Rahul Chahar 2 Virat Singh c Suryakumar Yadav b Rahul Chahar 11 Vijay Shankar c Suryakumar Yadav b Bumrah 28 Abhishek Sharma c Milne b Rahul Chahar 2 Abdul Samad run out (Hardik Pandya) 7 Rashid Khan lbw b Boult 0 Bhuvneshwar Kumar b Boult 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 1 Khaleel Ahmed b Boult 1 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (10 wkts, 19.4 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 67-1, 71-2, 90-3, 102-4, 104-5, 129-6, 130-7, 134-8, 135-9, 137-10.

Bowler: Trent Boult 3.4-0-28-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-14-1, Adam Milne 3-0-33-0, Krunal Pandya 3-0-30-1, Rahul Chahar 4-0-19-3, Kieron Pollard 2-0-10-0.

