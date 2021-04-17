Left Menu

PTI | Kajalgaon | Updated: 17-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 23:54 IST
Explosives recovered in Assam

Explosives, firearms and other materials, suspected to be belonging to the newly formed militant outfit, the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), were seized during an operation along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Chirang district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a lead provided by an arrested man regarding supply of explosive substances to the cadres of the NLFB by some persons in the forested areas on the international border, the police launched a search operation at Khungring, Selekhaguri and Shantipara.

During the search, 7.5 kgs of explosives, two country-made rifles, gunpowder, iron and steel pellets, electric wires and several other household goods were recovered on Thursday night, police said.

During another operation conducted on Saturday, a police team recovered two 12 volt batteries, 51 iron/steel balls and one coil of electric wire inside the Chirang Reserve Forest located near Selekhaguri area.

From the seized materials, it is evident that the NLFB are attempting to carry out subversive activities in the Bodo Territorial Region comprising four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri in general, and Chirang in particular, police said.

The police have registered a case in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

