DC opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

DC made two changes, bringing in Steve Smith and left-arm pacer Lukeman Meriwala, while Punjab handed debut to Jalaj Saxena who replaced Murugan Ashwin.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithivi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukeman Meriwala.

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh.

