Nagpur ward boy held for stealing Remdesivir from hospital bed

Nagpur ward boy held for stealing Remdesivir from hospital bedPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:08 IST
A ward boy was held in Nagpur for allegedly stealing a Remdesivir vial from the bed of a COVID- 19 patient, police said on Sunday.
The complainant, a woman admitted in Ojas COVID Centre Hospital here, said she had kept the injection near the bed and found it missing some time later after which she informed doctors on Saturday evening, an official said.
''We checked CCTV footage, which showed ward boy Mehandra Rangari (28) taking the vial. He has been arrested for theft,'' the Imambada police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CCTV
- Remdesivir
- Imambada
- Mehandra Rangari
- Ojas COVID Centre Hospital
- Nagpur
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: CCTV shows couple in Seoul daubing over $500,000 graffiti artwork
Congress demands CCTV feed from strong rooms for candidates
Congress demands CCTV feed from strong rooms for candidates
COVID-19: Indore witnesses shortage of remdesivir
COVID-19: Gujarat govt orders 3 lakh Remdesivir injections