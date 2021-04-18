Punjab Kings post 195/4 against Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings scored 195 for four against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal top-scored for Punjab with 69 off 36 balls while his opening partner and skipper K L Rahul made 61 off 51 balls.

