3,000 Remdesivir injections seized from HP's Baddi, 6 held

Three thousand injections of Remdesivir were seized and six people arrested for allegedly trying to sell the medicine used in the treatment of COVID-19 without any licence or permit, said the Chandigarh Police on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided a local hotel here and apprehended five persons for trying to strike an illegal deal, said police. Three accused belonged to Kerala while one each from Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, they said police. A pharma unit was also raided in Himchal Pradesh's Baddi and police seized 3,000 Remdesivir injections from there, an official statement said. Police said a director of the unit was also arrested. A case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Essential Commodity Act and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered in this regard.

