Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting

A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said.Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha.

PTI | Omaha | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A teenage boy suspected in a shooting at a Nebraska mall that left one man dead and a woman injured was arrested Sunday on a murder warrant, police said.

Omaha Police said 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting Saturday at the Westroads Mall in Omaha. Brandon Woolridge-Jones, 18, was earlier arrested on a charge of being an accessory to the shooting. Police did not describe the relationship between the two young men.

Police said a third man has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, but did not release his name.

Terrified shoppers fled for cover as shots rang out around midday near a J.C. Penney store at the mall.

Police said 21-year-old Trequez Swift was shot and died at an Omaha hospital. A woman, 22-year-old Ja'Keya Veland, was wounded in her leg, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities have not described the circumstances leading up to the shooting, but said it was an isolated incident and not a random attack. Last month, Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting T-shirts from J.C. Penney at Westroads. Wittstruck survived.

In 2007, a gunman killed eight people and himself inside the Von Maur department store at Westroads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

