Left Menu

Woman dies after taking jab, kin create ruckus at hospital

Family members of a woman created a ruckus at a government hospital here as she died after being administered an injection by a doctor, according to police.Pushpa 45 of Bahadurpur village was taken to a Garhwar hospital following pain in her chest and a doctor administered an injection while referring her to the district hospital. Citing the family members, police said froth came out of the womans mouth and nostrils after she was given the injection.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:25 IST
Woman dies after taking jab, kin create ruckus at hospital

Family members of a woman created a ruckus at a government hospital here as she died after being administered an injection by a doctor, according to police.

Pushpa (45) of Bahadurpur village was taken to a Garhwar hospital following pain in her chest and a doctor administered an injection while referring her to the district hospital. Citing the family members, police said froth came out of the woman’s mouth and nostrils after she was given the injection. Her family members created a ruckus in the hospital following her death. They were placated by police and the body was sent for a post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president draws security powers into dispute with PM

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Sunday that his powers as commander of the armed forces also cover the internal security forces, not only the army, in the latest escalation of his dispute with the prime minister.Saieds comments threat...

COVID-19 effect: Hong Kong suspends flights connecting India from Tuesday to May 3

Hong Kong has suspended all flights connecting it with India from Tuesday to May 3 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.They said the Hong Kong government has also suspended flights to and ...

Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser...

Govt must explain why disengagement talks with China have 'not yielded results': Cong

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have not yielded results in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.Citing media reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Sprin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021