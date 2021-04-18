Left Menu

Sanjay Srinet to be new chairman of UPPSC

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:45 IST
Former IRS officer Sanjay Srinet will be the new chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), a state government spokesperson said on Sunday.

He was given a letter of appreciation by the President on Republic Day 2010 for rendering excellent service.

According to the spokesperson, Sanjay Srinet was posted in the Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and at the Indian High Commission in Britain.

