Shooting in Austin, Texas, leaves at least three dead, authorities say

... ...
Its abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...
Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....
... ...
At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.Austin police, calling the situation an active shooting incident, said they were searching for a suspect. While a suspect is ...
In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Rajasthan government ordered the closure of offices and markets from Monday to May 3, according to a release.Called the Jan Anushahan Pakhwada public discipline fortnight, only shops and of...
At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, wounding two Iraqi soldiers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.Security officials had said earlier that the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the a...
Russia on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats in retaliation for a slew of diplomatic expulsions by Prague and gave the affected Czech diplomats just over 24 hours to leave the country, the RIA news agency quoted the foreign ministry as sayi...