569 cases registered, 323 held for weekend curfew violations in Delhi

The Delhi Police has registered 569 FIRs and arrested 323 people for violating weekend curfew imposed by the city government amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday.
According to data shared by Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Chinmoy Biswal, since 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, 569 FIRs have been registered and 323 people arrested for violating the weekend curfew.
It also issued a total of 2,369 challans for violating the COVID-19 norms from 8 pm on Saturday till 5 pm on Sunday, the data showed.
The Delhi government had announced a seven-hour night curfew recently. The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.
The DDMA order for night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be in force till April 30. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.
