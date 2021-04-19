Left Menu

India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:10 IST
India reports highest daily spike with over 2.73 lakh COVID-19 cases, 1,619 deaths
There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in India as of Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,56,133 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 26,78,94,549 samples have been tested so far. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,38,52,566.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V for its inoculation programme against COVID-19. From April 2, the government started vaccinating all people above 45 years. India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with priority given to all healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 where doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities. (ANI)

