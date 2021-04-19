Australia to hold inquiry to examine military suicides
Australia will hold a Royal Commission to examine suicides among serving and former military personnel, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, bowing to public pressure to find ways to stem a mounting toll.Reuters | Canberra | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:45 IST
Australia will hold a Royal Commission to examine suicides among serving and former military personnel, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, bowing to public pressure to find ways to stem a mounting toll. More than 500 have died from suicide since 2001, government data shows, a statistic that has fuelled public anger, including among the prime minister's own Liberal party.
"I think and I hope it will be a healing process," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, as he announced his call for a commission to be set up. "I hope it will be a process by which veterans and families can find some comfort, but it obviously can't replace the loss."
The issue became prominent in Australia following a high-profile campaign by Julie-Ann Finney, whose son David, a former naval petty officer, committed suicide in 2019 after he had earlier been deployed to Iraq, East Timor, and Bougainville. Australian troops have been involved in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and deployed for humanitarian missions in the Pacific.
The United States, Britain, and Canada are also exploring ways to reduce suicide rates among serving and former military personnel. Morrison said he hopes the Royal Commission will begin hearings later this year. Final recommendations are expected in 2023, he said. A permanent national commissioner will be tasked with ensuring the recommendations are enforced.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Security force member killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan
Taliban Key commander among 4 terrorists killed in Afghanistan
Afghan airstrikes kill over 80 terrorists in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Ashraf Ghani to release his three-phase roadmap for Afghanistan peace next week: Report
Britain eyes twice weekly virus tests for all