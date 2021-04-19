Left Menu

Farmers' protest: Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement

Due to the ongoing farmers' protests, the Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:19 IST
Farmers' protest: Ghazipur, Singhu, Tikri, borders closed for traffic movement
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Due to the ongoing farmers' protests, the Ghazipur, Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders have been closed for traffic movement, said the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday. "Ghazipur (Ghaziabad towards Delhi), Singhu, Mungeshpur, Harewali and Tikri borders are closed for traffic movement," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"Due to protest of Kisan Andolan, service road of National Highway No. 24 both side at UP Gate and NH 24, NH 9 from UP towards Delhi are closed at UP Gate Ghazipur Border," DTP said. The traffic police said that only National Highway 9 and 24 from Delhi towards Ghaziabad upper side carriageway is open.

The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters to take a diversion for traffic coming from Ghaziabad side via Nala road, Upper canal and Hindon canal. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...

ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravag...

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-fou...

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: West Bengal minister.

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases West Bengal minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021