COVID-19: Delhi district courts to take up only urgent matters through virtual hearings

In view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered that all the judicial officers of the District Courts in Delhi will take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through videoconferencing mode.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered that all the judicial officers of the District Courts in Delhi will take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through videoconferencing mode. "In view of the alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in continuation of this Court's Office Order No.256/RG/DHC/2021 dated April 8, 2021, it is ordered that all the judicial officers of the District Courts in Delhi shall take up only urgent cases of their respective Courts, through videoconferencing mode," said a public notice issued by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.

It is further ordered that all other matters listed before Delhi District Courts be adjourned en bloc by respective courts and information in this regard be uploaded on the website(s) of Delhi District Courts. On Sunday, the Delhi High Court has ordered that all its Benches will only take up extremely urgent matters filed in the year 2021.

A Circular to this effect was published by the High Court on Sunday and would come into effect from April 19. "Other pending routine/non-urgent matters, as well as the matters filed/listed before the High Court between March 22, 2020, and December 31, 2020, shall not be taken up and such matters shall be adjourned "en bloc".

In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link, the notification added. Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home isolation, sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel is asymptomatic. Earlier, three judges of the Delhi High Court have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, court sources said adding that, three judges have mild symptoms and now they are isolating themselves at their residences.

The Delhi HC Bar Association on Monday has decided to close its office in wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The court has again adopted the virtual hearing from April 9 to April 23 and discontinued the physical hearing. (ANI)

