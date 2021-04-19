Left Menu

Five shot, critically injured in Louisiana; 3rd U.S. multiple shooting in one day

Multiple police units were dispatched to the scene of the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time Sunday, the report said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:06 IST
Five shot, critically injured in Louisiana; 3rd U.S. multiple shooting in one day
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Five people were hospitalized after being shot and critically injured in a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late Sunday.

With details still scarce hours after the shooting, authorities described the injuries as life-threatening, with police on the lookout for a white Ford car, the report said. The incident was the third multiple shooting reported within 24 hours in the United States, already on edge over a surge in shootings in recent weeks. A gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center on Thursday night, with at least seven deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month.

In Sunday's Shreveport incident, four people were outside the store, in Hearne Avenue, while one person was inside the store when the shooting happened, according to the KLSA report. Multiple police units were dispatched to the scene of the incident, which happened around 9 p.m. local time Sunday, the report said. Reuters was not immediately able to contact the local police. The Shreveport mayor's office didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier on Sunday, three people died at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas and authorities were hunting for a former deputy sheriff wanted in connection with the fatal shooting. Separately, three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Sunday. The spate of shootings has increased public pressure to tighten gun regulations. Most Americans support tougher gun laws, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling, but Washington has done little to address the problem in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I...

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...

ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravag...

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-fou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021