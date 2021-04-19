Left Menu

Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:45 IST
Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal.. Image Credit: ANI

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. "Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I presume that I should be much better than the rest. Doctors have prescribed me basic medicines. I am in home isolation and hope to be alright soon," he said in a post on social media.

The police officer wrote: "Having managed to keep COVID-19 away from me for more than a year was no guarantee that it won't bother me. Till the post-dinner walk on April 17, I had no clue what the next day would be like. But on April 18, I woke up with a body ache, a heavy head and when I tested the temperature, it was 101. So, I called for rapid antigen and RT-PCR. I was positive in the rapid test and then in RT-PCR, so began the treatment." He urged all those who have come in contact with him in the past seven days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.

"The commissioner of police's office, the government building where I operate from has the highest hygiene and sanitation standards. Still, I could not escape," he said, urging people to stay safe. He further said, "Please don't ignore your health. This virus is contracting much faster and sooner than we imagined. Shut yourself inside as much as you can, at least this April. Together we will bounce back again."

The district on Sunday reported 685 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 43,063. Ludhiana also logged five deaths, taking the toll to 1,243. With the latest infections, the active cases shot up to 4,444. As many as 37,376 patients have been cured so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea looks to ban internet file-sharing with N.Korea

South Koreas government on Monday said it had proposed a law to require its citizens to get official permission before using the internet to exchange digital material such as movies, music, scanned books, or artwork with anyone in North Kor...

European shares inch to record highs on earnings, recovery optimism

European stocks inched higher on Monday, extending their record-setting rally, as optimism about a solid start to the earnings season offset a worrying resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 after ma...

Firefighters battle to contain blaze on S.Africa's Table Mountain

South African emergency workers have started evacuating three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town city as a wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along Table Mountain, city officials said on Mond...

Indian hockey team is in good shape going into Olympics, feels young forward Shilanand

The recent performance against reigning Olympic champions Argentina shows that the Indian team is in good shape going into the Tokyo Games, feels young forward Shilanand Lakra.India won both their FIH Pro League fixtures in Argentina and tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021