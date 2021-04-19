Left Menu

Meghalaya's Raj Bhavan urges police to register case against fake Twitter accounts of Governor Satya Pal Malik

The Raj Bhavan in Shillong has reached the Director General of Police (DGP) over the creation of eight fake Twitter accounts with the name of state Governor Satya Pal Malik.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:51 IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Raj Bhavan in Shillong has reached the Director General of Police (DGP) over the creation of eight fake Twitter accounts with the name of state Governor Satya Pal Malik. In a letter to the DGP, the Raj Bhavan said: "...it has been found that 8 (eight) fake accounts have been created in the name of the Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik, with the intention of cheating, fraud and to harm and malign the reputation of Governor. Some of these accounts are currently active and impersonate the Governor of Meghalaya and post derogatory and offensive content that in no way reflect the views of the Governor."

"I would like to point out that this is in violation of the 'Twitter Rules' as per their website. Further, the actions of persons indulging in such activity are violative of Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000," it added. The Raj Bhavan called for registering a case against such fake accounts in light of the growing rate of impersonation and cybercrime in this country, and the public and constitutional profile of the Governor. (ANI)

