British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the decision was taken as per mutual agreement by both sides.

''In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the prime minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week,'' he said.

Bagchi said the two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. ''Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year,'' he said.

Earlier this year, Johnson cancelled a visit to India in view of surge in coronavirus cases in the UK.

