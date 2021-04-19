British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic

British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemicPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:54 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the decision was taken as per mutual agreement by both sides.
''In view of the prevailing Covid situation, it has been decided by mutual agreement that the prime minister of the United Kingdom will not visit India next week,'' he said.
Bagchi said the two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. ''Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year,'' he said.
Earlier this year, Johnson cancelled a visit to India in view of surge in coronavirus cases in the UK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bulgarians elect new parliament amid COVID fears, anger over graft
Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams
U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca
India reports 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, 513 deaths in last 24 hours
Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more