NIA team visits Mansukh Hiran's residence in Thane

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:03 IST
A team of the NIA on Monday visited the Thane-based residence of businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was allegedly murdered days after an explosives- laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai, a police official said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths reached Hiran's residence at Vikas Palms society in neighbouring Thane around 2.15 pm, he said.

They will meet Hiran's family members in connection with the investigation into his death, he said.

The NIA is conducting a probe into the case of the SUV laden with explosives found near Ambani's house and the alleged murder of Hiran.

This is second time that senior NIA officials have visited Hiran's residence.

Earlier, a team of the NIA went to Hiran's home on March 11 and spoke to his wife and sons, the official said.

A Scorpio laden with explosives was found near Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

His wife in her complaint had raised suspicion over suspended police officer Sachin Waze's role in Hiran's death.

A case of murder was subsequently registered against unidentified persons by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which was then investigating the case.

The NIA later took over the probe into the case.

