Withdraw 'places of sensitive origin' order: Goa CM to Maha

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday appealed to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw the order declaring five states, including Goa, and Delhi as places of ''sensitive origin'' in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday declared Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as places of ''sensitive origin'' in a bid to ''stop the influx of other COVID-19 virus variants into Maharashtra from other locations''.

As per the order, passengers travelling to Maharashtra from these places will need a negative RT-PCR report of the test conducted within 48 hours of their train travel.

''#COVID19 is a global pandemic. Let us put up a combined fight against this pandemic under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji. I urge @CMOMaharashtra not to single out states as 'Places of Sensitive Origin' and withdraw the said order in the public interest,'' Sawant tweeted.

