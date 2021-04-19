Left Menu

2 women among 12 killed in separate incidents in northwest Pakistan

The matter took an ugly turn when the two brothers refused to honour the agreement.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-04-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 17:12 IST
At least 12 people, including two women, were killed in two separate incidents arisen over petty issues of land dispute and tussle among brothers over job of a tube-well operator in northwest Pakistan, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, two brothers – identified as Asal Khan and Sardar Ali – along with their sons attacked the house of their own brother Misal Khan and opened indiscriminate fire, killing seven members of his family in Noweshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, police said.

According to police, former president Gen Zia-ul Haq had approved an irrigation tube well for his driver Sardar Ali in his village Spinkai in Nowshera district. Ali’s brothers - Misal Khan and Fazal Khan - were given jobs in it by the former president.

Fazal Khan appointed his son after his retirement some time ago while Misal Khan also wanted to recruit his son in his place after his retirement. The other two brothers - Sardar Ali and Asal Khan - wanted their sons to be recruited as it was their turn according to the agreement reached among the brothers at the time of their appointment.

The matter took an ugly turn when the two brothers refused to honour the agreement. Asal Khan and Sardar Ali along with their seven armed sons attacked the house of Misal Khan and brutally murdered seven members of his family including Misal Khan, his three sons, his relative Zahid and two women, police said.

Anwar Ali and Saeed Anwar, sons of Misal Khan, sustained serious bullet injuries in the attack.

In another incident, five persons were killed over dispute on a one-and-a-half Marla house in Charsadda district, police said.

