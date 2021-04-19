Strict action will be taken against those flouting COVID norms: Raj DGP

Rajasthan Director General of Police M L Lather said on Monday strict action will be taken against those flouting the guidelines issued by the state government for the prevention of coronavirus during “lockdown-like restrictions”.

The government had issued preventive guidelines on Sunday to slow the spread of the raging COVID-19. The restrictions will remain effective till May 3 across the state.

Strict action will be taken against those who put the lives of others in danger by violating the guidelines, Lather said in a statement.

He said so far more than 13.61 lakh people have been challaned under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance for not adhering to COVID-19 management guidelines.

A total of 10,873 challans were issued on Sunday, he added.

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it is necessary to wear masks, maintain physical distance and take other precautions, the DGP said.

On Sunday, 1,285 persons were challaned for not wearing face masks in public places, 139 for selling goods to people without wearing masks, while 8,911 persons were challaned for not keeping the prescribed safe physical distance, the statement said.

Action is also being taken against persons spitting, consuming alcohol and gutkha-tobacco in public places, Lather said.

For violating prohibitory and quarantine norms, 4,002 FIRs have been registered so far and 10,366 persons have been arrested, he said. On Sunday, 24 FIRs were registered and 37 persons arrested.

Under the prohibition order and Motor Vehicles Act, 19.08 lakh vehicles have been challaned and 2.03 lakh vehicles have been seized and more than Rs 37.39 crore fine has been recovered, Lather said.

On Sunday, 4,716 vehicles were challaned and 495 vehicles were seized, along with recovery of fine of Rs 6.76 lakh, he said.

