Need coordinated, concerted action across borders to combat terrorism, radicalisation: Jaishankar

Indian on Monday said that contemporary security challenges are not limited to territorial or political disputes and there is need for coordinated and concerted action across borders to combat challnges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking and organised crime.The world order that we built following the Second World War is under serious stress.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:28 IST
Indian on Monday said that contemporary security challenges are not limited to territorial or political disputes and there is need for coordinated and concerted action across borders to combat challnges of terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking and organised crime.

''The world order that we built following the Second World War is under serious stress. The nature of threats faced by member states when the United Nations was founded 75 years ago has also changed,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Monday.

Addressing the virtual UN Security Council open debate on 'Enhancing cooperation between the United Nations and regional and subregional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution’, Jaishankar said contemporary security challenges are not limited to territorial or political disputes, but transcend physical or political boundaries. ''In today’s globalised world, terrorism, radicalisation, drug trafficking and organised crime have a growing salience. The security implications of new technologies cannot be disregarded,'' he said.

He underlined that in order to face such diverse challenges, ''we need coordinated and concerted action across borders.'' ''We think that enhanced cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations will be an important factor in successfully addressing contemporary challenges and conflicts,” he said, adding that a rational evaluation of cooperation between the UN and the regional and sub-organisations during the last 75 years will ''provide a good basis for our future engagements.'' Highlighting that India has traditionally maintained close and friendly cooperation with regional organisations, Jaishankar said India’s relationship with the ASEAN is a key pillar of its foreign policy and the foundation of its Act East Policy. ''India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region, underpinned by international law and a rules based order, is premised upon ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of progress and prosperity.'' PTI YAS ZH AKJ ZH ZH

