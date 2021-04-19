Left Menu

Thousands of migrant workers head home despite CM Kejriwal's assurance 'Main hoon na'

Police officials said over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station and the numbers were rising.Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi, saying the short period of lockdown would need not be extended.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:44 IST
Thousands of migrant workers head home despite CM Kejriwal's assurance 'Main hoon na'

Thousands of migrant workers gathered at Anand Vihar ISBT here to catch a bus home, hours after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a week-long lockdown and appealed to them with folded hands not to leave Delhi while sounding a word of assurance -- ''Main hoon na'' (I am here for you). Police officials said over 5,000 people gathered at Anand Vihar including at ISBT as well as the railway station and the numbers were rising.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal appealed to the migrant workers to not leave Delhi, saying the short period of lockdown would need not be extended. ''I assure you, the government will take full care of you. Main hun na, mujh par bharosa rakho (I am here for you, have faith in me),'' Kejriwal said, announcing the lockdown from 10 PM tonight to 5 AM next Monday.

A senior police officer said after the sudden announcement of the lockdown, thousands of migrant workers thronged the ISBT Anand Vihar area. ''We have deployed maximum force here. There must be over 5,000 people here at present. Buses are limited as of now, we are guiding people as per their destination,'' he said.

The police were also in talks with civil adminstration officials to either arrange transport for them or shelter homes for their temporary stay, the officer said.

Policemen deployed in the area were also trying to counsel the migrant workers to stay back as the lockdown was for a few days only, he added.

However, migrants feared that the lockdown could be extended as the situation of COVID-19 was deteriorating day by day.

Mukesh Pratap, who works at a cloth factory in Dilsad Garden and a native of UP's Bareilly, said he wanted to go to his home as there was a possibility of lockdown extension.

''Lockdown will definitely affect our livelihood so it is better for us to remain at our home. It may be extended also and I would not like to take a chance,'' he said.

In an online briefing, the chief minister said, ''I would like to appeal to them(migrants), with folded hands, this is a short lockdown of six days. Please do not leave Delhi. You would lose a lot of time, money, and energy in travelling. Stay in Delhi.'' Kejriwal said it was not an easy decision to impose lockdown because it hurt the poor people most. ''I understand how people lose their jobs and wages during the lockdown. This is especially difficult for the poor people and daily wage workers,'' he said. During the nationwide lockdown last year, a large number of migrant workers from Bihar, UP and other states living in Delhi had moved to their home states, through whatever means available and often on foot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a case that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices.The high court directed a lower ...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study

Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6 effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscows Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.The new e...

New direction needed: EU launches website for citizens to discuss its future

The European Union launched on Monday a website for citizens to debate the future of the 27-nation bloc as the exit of Britain, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of nationalism force the EU to reflect on how it wants to dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021