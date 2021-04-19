FACTBOX-What we know about the prison hospital where Alexei Navalny has been sent
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was transferred on Monday to a hospital in a penal colony in Vladimir, 190 km (120 miles) east of Moscow, after nearly three weeks on hunger strike, the federal penitentiary service (FSIN) said.Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:19 IST
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was transferred on Monday to a hospital in a penal colony in Vladimir, 190 km (120 miles) east of Moscow, after nearly three weeks on hunger strike, the federal penitentiary service (FSIN) said. Here's what is known about high-security penal colony IK-3 from the FSIN website and other sources:
The maximum capacity for IK-3 is 1,211 inmates, including a hospital with 379 beds. The colony was built in 1956 as a labour camp.
The regional hospital for prisoners at IK-3 was founded in 1964. It was a main hospital for compulsory treatment of convicts for alcoholism and drug addiction. In 2008, the first centre for patients with multi drug-resistant tuberculosis was opened in the hospital premises.
On March 26, 2020, the regional prosecutor's office said it carried out an inspection at IK-3, including the hospital, and found that "the hospital is not fully equipped with drugs, the availability of which is mandatory, some of the medical equipment is in a malfunctioning state". In 2013, the Russian president's Human Rights Council visited IK-3. It said the hospital has three wards - therapeutic, psychiatric and phthisiatric (tuberculosis).
