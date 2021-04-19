EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood.

In the conversation, Jaishankar and Blinken also discussed issues relating to cooperation in the area of health as well as exchanged views on the agenda of the UN Security Council.

''Spoke to my US counterpart Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Conversation covered recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood. Exchanged views on the UNSC agenda. Also discussed issues pertaining to our health cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the US announcement of withdrawal of its troops from the war-ravaged country by September 11 figured in the conversation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)