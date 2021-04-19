EAM Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Blinken
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering recent developments in Indias immediate and extended neighbourhood.In the conversation, Jaishankar and Blinken also discussed issues relating to cooperation in the area of health as well as exchanged views on the agenda of the UN Security Council.Spoke to my US counterpart Secretary of State SecBlinken this evening. Conversation covered recent developments in Indias immediate and extended neighbourhood.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:56 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, covering recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood.
In the conversation, Jaishankar and Blinken also discussed issues relating to cooperation in the area of health as well as exchanged views on the agenda of the UN Security Council.
''Spoke to my US counterpart Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Conversation covered recent developments in India's immediate and extended neighbourhood. Exchanged views on the UNSC agenda. Also discussed issues pertaining to our health cooperation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.
It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan following the US announcement of withdrawal of its troops from the war-ravaged country by September 11 figured in the conversation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Blinken
- S Jaishankar
- India
- State
- UN Security Council
- UNSC
- Afghanistan
- Jaishankar
- Antony Blinken
ALSO READ
Naxal attack:HM Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM; directs CRPF DG to visit state
China rejects EU's statement on 'harassment' of BBC journalist
Naxal attack:HM Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, directs CRPF DG to visit state
Five states account for over 43 per cent of total vaccinations against COVID-19
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases