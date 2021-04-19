U.S. safety board probing deadly Tesla crash, fire

U.S. safety board probing deadly Tesla crash, fireReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:48 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Monday it will send two investigators to probe a deadly Tesla crash near Houston that left two dead and which local police said appeared to have occurred with no one in the driver's seat.
Earlier, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would probe the crash that occurred late Saturday.
NTSB said its "investigation will focus on the vehicle’s operation and the post-crash fire. NTSB investigators will arrive in the area later this afternoon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
