Left Menu

Lockdown in Delhi: Police chief urges people to stay at home

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was stretched to its limits.I appeal to the citizens of the national capital to stay inside their homes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:54 IST
Lockdown in Delhi: Police chief urges people to stay at home

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Monday appealed to the people of the national capital to stay at home and follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the one-week lockdown announced by the AAP government. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

''I appeal to the citizens of the national capital to stay inside their homes. Lockdown has been announced from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. The essential commodities will be available,'' Shrivastava said. He said the majority of people were inside their house during the weekend curfew but some of them came out of their houses and were prosecuted. ''We also sympathise with migrant labourers who anticipate losing their jobs. I want to appeal to them that they should remain in Delhi. We will take care of them,'' the police chief said. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, ''The Delhi Police personnel and senior officers from the districts will be on ground 24x7 to enforce the lockdown. We have successfully implemented the weekend curfew. Over 7,000 challans were issued for violating COVID guidelines. More than 1,400 FIRs were registered and over 1,000 people arrested for disobeying the curfew. ''We also appeal to the citizens that they should cooperate with police personnel during checks. The essential commodities and genuine emergency will be facilitated. However, people stepping out of their homes without valid reasons will be prosecuted under the law,'' Biswal said. On Monday, police issued 2,844 challans to people for not wearing mask while a total of 41 people were prosecuted for violation of social distancing norms, a senior police officer said. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said the national capital's health system is tremendously stretched although it has not collapsed yet, and added that despite around 25,500 cases coming up every day, it is still functioning.

But any system has its limit, he said, assuring that the lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen. In its order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said the movement of people will be allowed for marriage related gatherings and up to 50 people will be permitted to attend a wedding, but they will have to show soft or hard copy of the marriage card. For funerals, 20 people will be allowed to attend.

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sport complexes, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons and beauty parlours will remain closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spinners set up 45-run win for CSK

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday. Cameos from Faf du Plessis 33 off 17, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out...

Jaishankar wishes Manmohan Singh fullest recovery from COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh an early and fullest recovery from COVID-19. Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and ...

Committed to early completion of refinery project in Barmer: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19, the state government is committed to complete the refinery project at the earliest in Pachpadra of Barmer district.He directed the ...

COVID-19: Maha govt issues SOP on micro containment zone

Any cooperative housing society CHS having more than five COVID-19 cases, who are present in the societybuilding, will be declared as a micro containment zone MCZ, the Maharashtra government has said.The state government declared the standa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021