Cement factory accountant robbed of Rs 20 lakh in Ghaziabad

An accountant employed with a Noida-based cement factory was robbed of Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint in Indirapuram locality here on Monday, police said.

Two bike-borne robbers targeted the accountant, Sandeep Khemka, near Shipra Sun City underpass around 4.30 pm, they said.

Khemka had withdrawn the cash from a bank branch in Indirapuram and was on way to his company in Noida on his motorcycle when the incident took place, DSP Anshu Jain said.

When he reached near the underpass, somebody tried to snatch his bag. Khemka sped away, but the two bike-borne robbers waylaid him and took him at gunpoint. They also beat him up when he opposed their robbery bid, the DSP said.

The robbers snatched his bag containing cash, police said.

The victim informed the police control room about the incident, following which a police team reached the spot and started an investigation. An FIR has been registered in this connection, DSP Jain added.

