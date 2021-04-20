Left Menu

WRAPUP 1-ASEAN calls summit on Myanmar crisis as EU imposes sanctions

The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way to guide fellow member Myanmar out of the bloody turmoil that has followed the military coup against an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Romeo Jr. Abad Arca, assistant director of the community relations division of the ASEAN Secretariat, said the summit would take place at its Jakarta headquarters on Saturday under strict health and security protocols due to the pandemic, confirming an earlier advisory.

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 20-04-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 09:41 IST
WRAPUP 1-ASEAN calls summit on Myanmar crisis as EU imposes sanctions
Representative Picture Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

Southeast Asian countries will discuss the crisis in Myanmar at a summit in Jakarta on Saturday, the ASEAN bloc's secretariat said on Tuesday after the European Union imposed its toughest sanctions yet on the junta that seized power there on Feb. 1. The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has been trying to find a way to guide fellow member Myanmar out of the bloody turmoil that has followed the military coup against an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Romeo Jr. Abad Arca, assistant director of the community relations division of the ASEAN Secretariat, said the summit would take place at its Jakarta headquarters on Saturday under strict health and security protocols due to the pandemic, confirming an earlier advisory. It remains unclear how many leaders will attend in person though a Thai government official said on Saturday junta chief Min Aung Hlaing would go to Jakarta.

The foreign ministry of Brunei, which holds the ASEAN chair this year, declined to comment on arrangements for the summit on Monday. Myanmar's military has shown little willingness to engage with its neighbors and no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it ousted.

Pro-democracy politicians including ousted members of parliament from Suu Kyi's party announced the formation of a National Unity Government (NUG) on Friday. It includes Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the coup, as well as leaders of the pro-democracy protests and ethnic minorities.

The NUG says it is the legitimate authority and has called for international recognition and an invitation to the ASEAN meeting in Min Aung Hlaing's place. Former U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon urged his successor to engage directly with Myanmar's military to prevent an increase in post-coup violence and said Southeast Asian countries should not dismiss the turmoil as an internal issue for Myanmar. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, has communicated with the military since the coup, but the junta has not allowed her to visit.

In its firmest response yet to the ousting of the elected government led by Suu Kyi, the European Union said on Monday nine members of the junta's State Administration Council, formed the day after the coup, had been targeted with travel bans and asset freezes. Information Minister U Chit Naing was sanctioned also. The decision follows similar measures by the United States. Min Aung Hlaing and Myint Swe, who has been acting president since the coup, were blacklisted by the EU last month.

"The military forces and authorities operating under the control of the SAC have committed serious human rights violations since February 1, 2021, killing civilian and unarmed protesters," the EU said. Myanmar's state media said on Monday that 258 civilians have died in violence in the country in anti-military protests since Feb. 1 and that other tolls were exaggerated.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, 738 people have been killed by security forces since the coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-'War means blood': Can a treaty stop Latin American activists being killed?

A treaty aimed at protecting activists in Latin America could be a life-saving watershed in a region where scores are murdered each year, but the pacts success will depend on the commitment of governments and big business, rights advocates ...

COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later.

COVID ICSE cancels class 10 board exams, withdraws option for students to appear later....

Digambar Kamat alleges 'bankrupt' Goa govt has no money for disposal of unclaimed bodies

Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat slammed the state government and said that it is horrific to know that the bankrupt BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has no money even to dispose of unclaimed bodie...

Fittr announces winner of Transformation Challenge 12; Pankaj Mishra from Orissa wins the title and takes home INR 5 Lakh

Bhubaneswar Orissa India, April 20 ANINewsVoir Fittr, one of the worlds largest community-first online health and fitness brands, announced the winner of its 12th edition of Transformation Challenge TC, Pankaj Mishra from Sambalpur, a small...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021