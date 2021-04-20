SC to hear UP Govt's plea against HC order directing it to impose strict restrictions in five cities

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday itself the plea of the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

Mehta, while referring to the high court’s order passed on Monday, said that “a virtual lockdown is declared by a judicial order for a week”.

He requested the bench to take up the matter during the day saying the matter relates to five big cities of the state. “Ok,” the bench said.

The high court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped short of calling it a ''complete lockdown''.

Allahabad, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur are the cities in which the high court has directed curbs.

The high court had said these curbs are ''nowhere close to a complete lockdown''.

