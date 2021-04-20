Left Menu

2,200 Remdesivir vials stocked by exporters seized in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:12 IST
2,200 Remdesivir vials stocked by exporters seized in Mumbai

Police and FDA officials have raided two locations in Mumbai and seized 2,200 vials of Remdesivir stocked by exporters, an official said on Tuesday.

Remdesivir is listed for use in serious COVID-19 patients. In view of a sudden spike in demand of the drug due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre last week banned its export till the situation improves.

Acting on an information, the police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials conducted raids on Monday at two locations in suburban Andheri and New Marine Lines in south Mumbai, he said.

A total of 2,000 vials of Remdesivir belonging to a pharmaceutical company were recovered from an exporter's location in Marol area of Andheri (East), Mumbai police spokesperson S Chaitanya said in a statement.

Besides, 200 vials of the key anti-viral drug were recovered from another premises of an exporter in the New Marine Lines area, he said.

These vials were produced for overseas markets, but were stocked after the government imposed a ban on the export of the drug, he said.

The FDA took the 2,200 vials into its possession and would make them available to hospitals, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China shares edge lower as benchmark lending rate held steady

China shares edged lower on Tuesday as investors took profits following the previous days strong gains, but losses were limited after the country kept its benchmark lending rate steady, easing worries over policy tightening. China kept its ...

COVID19 : Obeying the “Design of COVID19” Why are Cases still RISING with increased Vaccinations ?

by Ashish Kalra BSUT Austin, MastersCornell, MBAChicago Booth School The COVD19 Pandemic has been devastating. It has killed nearly 3 million people around the world, and spread to over 210 countries. While vaccinations have gone up which s...

Matches in Argentina were important for us to access level we are at, says Reid

The 22-man Indian mens hockey team core group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru upon their arrival from Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday. The team led by captain Manpreet Singh had a successful outing against the...

Seek timely admission to hospital: Goa CM to COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021