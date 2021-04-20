Bulgaria's ambassador arrives at Russian foreign ministry amid spy row

Bulgaria's ambassador arrives at Russian foreign ministry amid spy rowReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:44 IST
The Bulgarian ambassador to Moscow arrived at Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported, against the backdrop of a spying scandal that saw two Russian diplomats expelled from Bulgaria last month.
Russia said in March it reserved the right to take retaliatory measures after Sofia kicked out the diplomats for suspected espionage. The expulsions came after prosecutors charged sile, including current and former military intelligence officers, with spying for Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
