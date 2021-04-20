More than 20 Russian warships conducted Black Sea military exercises - Ifax

More than 20 Russian warships took part in military exercises in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Russia has temporarily restricted the movement of foreign warships and what it called "other state ships" near Crimea, territory annexed from Ukraine in 2014, a move which caused the United States to express its "deep concern".

