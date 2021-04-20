Left Menu

SC stays Allahabad HC order directing COVID-19 lockdown of 5 UP cities

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities in view of the COVID-19 surge.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 15:08 IST
SC stays Allahabad HC order directing COVID-19 lockdown of 5 UP cities
Supreme Court of India. . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted an interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in five cities in view of the COVID-19 surge. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde stayed the implementation of the order on an urgent mention made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"We stay the order (Allahabad High Court's)," a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said. The bench of the Apex Court in its order also asked the state of Uttar Pradesh to submit before the state HC its various steps, measures are taken, to control the Covid pandemic within a week.

The CJI Bobde also appointed a senior lawyer, and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) P S Narsimha, as an Amicus Curiae (friend of the court) to assist the court in the matter. During the course of the hearing, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, a senior lawyer appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, submitted to the apex court that several steps have been taken, and a slew of directions was issued by the state and it has already taken many measures but lockdown in five cities by judicial orders may not be the right approach in the case.

The blanket lockdown imposed by the Allahabad High Court in its yesterday's order, in these five cities, in the state, in terms of the impugned order, could create immense administrative difficulties would be as very rigorous as lockdown, Mehta said. He also sought an apology for making the High Court as respondents, in the case, to which, the Apex Court allowed his prayer.

Initially, during the day, in the morning, when the CJI Bobde bench, sat for the day, the SG Mehta, mentioned the matter before the apex court and immediately sought an urgent hearing in the case to which, the top court agreed to hear it and said, we will take up the matter at the end of the board. The Uttar Pradesh Government had moved the apex court and challenged the Allahabad High Court order on imposing lockdown in its five cities.

Mehta mentioned the matter before the apex court bench, led by the CJI Bobde on the ground that the State High Court did not have the domain to issue such kind of directions. "Complete lockdown was imposed for a week in many cities (five Cities) in UP," the SG Mehta submitted to the top court today.

Considering the urgency in the matter, please consider it for hearing today, Mehta said. Earlier last week, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to consider imposing a complete lockdown in the most affected districts along with ramping up tracking, testing and treatment facilities.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has already announced restrictions on gatherings of five or more people in religious places for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic during Navratri and Ramzan. Uttar Pradesh has recorded 18,021 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archer Deepika learning mind control to break Olympic medal jinx

Gearing up for her third Olympics, Indias number one woman archer Deepika Kumari is busy working on the mental side of her game in her effort to break the countrys medal jinx in the sport at the highest level.Having won the 2010 Commonwealt...

UGC-NET postponed in view of COVID-19 situation: Union education minister

The UGC-National Eligibility Test NET scheduled to be held from May 2 to 17 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.According to an order by the N...

British parliament committee to summon Sunak, Cameron over Greensill

A British parliamentary committee will summon finance minister Rishi Sunak and former Prime Minister David Cameron to appear before it to answer questions about the ex-leaders lobbying for the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill ...

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind: HC to Centre.

People will have blood on their hands, if medicines and resources are diverted without application of mind HC to Centre....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021