Labour ministry sets up control rooms to address migrant workers woes

The Ministry of Labour Employment on Tuesday announced setting up of 20 control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers amid rising number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions imposed by state governments.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday announced setting up of 20 control rooms to address grievances of migrant workers amid rising number of COVID-19 cases and subsequent restrictions imposed by state governments. The ministry in April last year had also set up 20 such control rooms to redress grievances of workers like non-payment of salaries. Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) D P S Negi told PTI that the number of officials involved in these 20 control rooms, set up again, are more than last year. Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra said in a statement that these control rooms would help migrant workers.

He stated that these control rooms are set in view of pandemic situation at present (when number of positive cases are rising).

A labour ministry statement said, ''In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of certain restrictions by state governments, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has rejuvenated the 20 control rooms set up in April 2020, to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through co-ordination with various state governments under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country. Lakhs of workers used this facility last year and got their grievances resolved.'' The aggrieved workers can access these control rooms through email, mobile and Whatsapp. These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions. The functioning of all 20 call centres is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) at headquarters on daily basis and same also reviewed with regions concerned during state visit by CLC(C) & other senior officers personally.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to ''assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones.'' The Chief Labour Commissioner also said that though pandemic challenges are huge because workers are affected in various ways but also assured that with team of dedicated officers, they will try to mitigate problems of workers as much as possible.

