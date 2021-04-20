Left Menu

Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:17 IST
Israeli police scuffle with protesters in Arab neighbourhood
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli police scuffled with protesters in an Arab neighborhood in Tel Aviv for a second night late Monday after the assault of a rabbi over the weekend.

The protesters, including Arabs and Jews, say Jewish nationalist religious groups are buying up property in the traditionally Arab district of Jaffa, which has rapidly gentrified in recent years as luxury housing has gone up.

Video taken by The Associated Press late Monday showed protesters and plainclothes police pushing and shoving as the police appeared to take a young Arab boy away in an unmarked squad car with flashing lights.

The police said a "young male" was briefly detained for setting off fireworks and then released "due to his age" without providing further details.

The latest tensions began Sunday when two Arab men punched and kicked Rabbi Eliyahu Mali, the head of a local yeshiva, while he was out looking at properties, according to local media. Police arrested the men, and right-wing politicians condemned the attack as a hate crime.

Rival protests were held that night, with police forming a barrier between religious Jews condemning the attack and mostly Arab residents demonstrating against police. Some protesters later hurled rocks and fireworks at the police.

Jaffa was a major trading port before the creation of Israel and the Arab-Israeli war of 1948 when many of its Palestinian residents fled or were driven from their homes. They joined a larger exodus of some 700,000 refugees from what is now Israel. Today, Jaffa is a trendy district of Tel Aviv that is home to both Jews and Arabs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nestle profit rises 14.6% to Rs 602.25 cr in Jan-Mar, sales up 8.9% to Rs 3,600 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14.62 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 602.25 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021 driven by increase in sales volume of its key products.The company, which follows January-Decembe...

Russia to reach over 120,000 troops on Ukraine's border in a week, Ukraine says

Russia is massing more than 120,000 troops on Ukraines borders, Ukraines Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, calling for more Western economic sanctions on Moscow.Russian troops continue to arrive in close proximity to our borde...

Delhi LG urges migrant wokers not to leave city due to lockdown

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city in the wake of lockdown against coronavirus and said the government will take care of their needs. It is my appeal to all migrant workers not to leav...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge back as COVID-19 cases climb

Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations.Europes STOXX 600 was 1.2 weaker, on course for its biggest daily...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021