Left Menu

Campaigners claim victory as EU court backs the way Malta chooses judges

The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) came after Repubblika, an organization that campaigns to protect justice and the rule of law in Malta, challenged the country's system of appointing judges in a national court. That court then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based CJEU on whether the Maltese system complies with the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights and the CJEU set out the criteria to guarantee judicial independence and impartiality.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:36 IST
Campaigners claim victory as EU court backs the way Malta chooses judges

Europe's top court ruled on Tuesday that Malta's system for appointing judges aligned with EU standards, in a case which campaigners said had forced the government to carry out reforms. The ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) came after Repubblika, an organization that campaigns to protect justice and the rule of law in Malta, challenged the country's system of appointing judges in a national court.

That court then sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based CJEU on whether the Maltese system complies with the EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights and the CJEU set out the criteria to guarantee judicial independence and impartiality. The CJEU judges said it was not counter to EU law for a prime minister to appoint members of the judiciary as long as an independent body assessed candidates and gave an opinion.

The Maltese requirement that the prime minister must provide the reasons for choosing a candidate not put forward by the independent body was an additional safeguard, they said. Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the ruling.

"It demonstrates that our reforms have been recognized and our judicial system has been effectively strengthened for the benefit of our citizens," he said in a tweet. Campaign group Repubblika said the government would not have carried out the reforms if it had not brought the case in 2019.

"In fact, a week ago, for the first time, judges were nominated for appointment without the government having anything to do with their selection," Repubblika said. The ruling, which came amid criticism of moves by fellow EU members Poland and Hungary to control judicial appointments, noted EU states had committed to upholding the rule of law and said they must not undermine the independence of the judiciary.

The CJEU last month backed the right of Polish judges applying to join the country's Supreme Court to appeal against the opinions of a body which reviews candidates, underlining a rift over the rule of law between the country and the bloc. The European Commission has long accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of undermining freedoms of courts, media, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and academics, as well as of violating the law with his restrictive migration policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nestle profit rises 14.6% to Rs 602.25 cr in Jan-Mar, sales up 8.9% to Rs 3,600 cr

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 14.62 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 602.25 crore for the quarter ended in March 2021 driven by increase in sales volume of its key products.The company, which follows January-Decembe...

Russia to reach over 120,000 troops on Ukraine's border in a week, Ukraine says

Russia is massing more than 120,000 troops on Ukraines borders, Ukraines Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday, calling for more Western economic sanctions on Moscow.Russian troops continue to arrive in close proximity to our borde...

Delhi LG urges migrant wokers not to leave city due to lockdown

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers not to leave the city in the wake of lockdown against coronavirus and said the government will take care of their needs. It is my appeal to all migrant workers not to leav...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge back as COVID-19 cases climb

Global shares edged further back from record highs on Tuesday as lofty sovereign bond yields and rising global COVID-19 cases had investors questioning high equity valuations.Europes STOXX 600 was 1.2 weaker, on course for its biggest daily...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021