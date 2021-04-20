Mexico keeps some border crossing curbs for another month
Mexico will maintain restrictions on non-essential land crossings from the United States until May 21 for the Mexican border states in the two top tiers of coronavirus risk levels, the foreign ministry said late on Monday.Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:38 IST
Mexico will maintain restrictions on non-essential land crossings from the United States until May 21 for the Mexican border states in the two top tiers of coronavirus risk levels, the foreign ministry said late on Monday. The state of Chihuahua, opposite New Mexico and Texas, is currently the only northern border state to fall into that category, with its classification of "orange," one step below the highest risk level of "red."
Mexico's southern border will also stay closed to non-essential crossings through May 21, the ministry said on Twitter. It added that Mexico and the United States are in talks to ease travel restrictions at their shared frontier based on COVID-19 rates in each country.
