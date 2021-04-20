Left Menu

Manager of hospital among two arrested in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:53 IST
A manager of a hospital and a man were arrested from Mau in connection with the case of fake documents of an ambulance used to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a Punjab jail to a Mohali court, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Barabanki) Yamuna Prasad said the arrests were made on Monday evening from Mau. ''Dr Alka Rai is accused of using fake documents for the registration of an ambulance. Along with her, SN Rai has been arrested following an SIT probe,'' he said.

Another accused, Rajnath Yadav, was arrested earlier.

After the case surfaced, Dr Alka Rai said that Mukhtar Ansari forced her to sign the registration papers, police had said. Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the issue of fake documents of the ambulance.

The superintendent of police had on April 4 said the SIT was constituted under the additional superintendent of police (north).

''Some members of the SIT, under SHO of Haidargarh, have been sent to Punjab. Others have been sent to Mau (in Uttar Pradesh). They will deliberate on various points and also speak to Dr Alka Rai, whose name was given for the registration of the ambulance,'' Prasad had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

