Spl Court acquits DMK MLA from case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:51 IST
A special court for cases against MPs and MLAs on Tuesday acquitted a DMK legislator and four others in a 2017 case of alleged unlawful assembly.

The charge against Anna Nagar MLA MK Mohan and others was that they had made an unlawful assembly and prevented the public servants from discharging their official duty in front of a ration shop to register their protest against the alleged hike in the prices of ration supplies.

Holding that the case against the accused was not made out, the special court presiding officer Alicia acquitted them.

