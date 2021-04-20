Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:59 IST
Guj HC issues notices over BJP's Remdesivir distribution drive

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued notices to state BJP president CR Paatil and the Vijay Rupani government in connection with the procurement and distribution of Remdesivir, a key anti-viral drug used in COVID-19 treatment, from the party's Surat office.

The state BJP's free Remdesivir distribution drive of 5,000 vials started from its Surat office from April 10.

Admitting a petition filed by the Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, a division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Vaibhavi Nanavati on Tuesday also issued notices to Surat BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi and the district collector, besides Paatil and the state government.

The HC directed the Food and Drug commissioner to inform the bench on what steps were taken on Dhanani's representation, submitted on April 14, seeking action against Paatil.

Dhanani approached HC against Paatil claiming the drug was procured and stored illegally by the ruling party, as it did not have any licence to do so.

Dhanani's plea in HC sought action against Paatil and MLA Sanghavi for violation of Pharmacy Act and Drugs and Cosmetics Act, as well as Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

In his plea, Dhanani urged HC to direct the state government to form a committee to probe the ''illegal activity'' of distributing 5,000 Remdesivir injections, and also initiate ''civil and criminal proceedings'' against Paatil and Sanghavi as per the findings of such a committee.

