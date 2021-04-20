Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm.

NATION DEL124 PM-ADDRESS Country will overcome second COVID wave with combined efforts of all: PM New Delhi: The country is again faced with a big battle against COVID-19 and conditions will improve with the decisions taken in recent days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and stressed that lockdown should be the last option.

DEL98 VIRUS-PM-VACCINE MAKERS Scale up production capacity; Govt will provide all possible help: PM tells vaccine manufacturers New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate all Indians in the shortest possible time.

DEL104 LD VIRUS COVID-19: More states opt for lockdown-like restrictions as active cases cross 20 lakh, record 1,761 deaths New Delhi: More states went for partial-to-full lockdown, night curfew and other restrictions on Tuesday as India’s active COVID cases crossed 20 lakh after 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections and a record 1,761 new fatalities.

DEL66 VIRUS-DEFENCE COVID-19: Rajnath asks DPSUs, DRDO and OFB to provide oxygen, beds to state govts New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked defence public sector undertakings, DRDO and Ordnance Factory Board to work on a war footing to provide oxygen cylinders and extra beds to state governments at the earliest to help them in dealing with the surging cases of COVID 19.

DEL89 INDIA-EU-PM-LD-VISIT PM Modi's visit to Portugal for India-EU summit called off in view of COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Portugal to attend the annual India-European Union summit next month has been called off in view of the coronavirus crisis, and the deliberations will be held virtually.

DEL72 VIRUS-MHA-LD UT Centre asks union territories to ramp up testing; augment lab, hospital infrastructure New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday advised union territories to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and augment laboratory and hospital infrastructure to prepare for the next three weeks keeping in view the critical situation.

DEL86 DL-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN Urge Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi, some hospitals left with just a few hours of it: CM New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre ''with folded hands'' to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

DEL115 RAHUL-LD VACCINE Govt's COVID-19 vaccine policy discriminatory: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the government over its vaccine policy, alleging it is discriminatory and that there is no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

DEL58 RAHUL-VIRUS-LD POSITIVE Rahul Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19 New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

DEL25 VIRUS-LD ICSE-BOARD-EXAMS COVID: ICSE cancels class 10 boards exams, withdraws option for students to appear later New Delhi: The ICSE class 10 board exams have been cancelled in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation and the option for students to appear later has been withdrawn, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD43 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD VACCINATION Wastage of vaccines a criminal waste; vaccinate whom all you can: HC to Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said wastage of even a single shot of the COVID-19 vaccine was a ''criminal waste'' and directed the Centre to vaccinate whomsoever it can to ensure each vial is used fully.

LGD41 DL-HC-VIRUS-3RDLD OXYGEN Economic interests cannot override human lives, stop industrial use of oxygen immediately:HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that economic interests can not override human lives and in view of various hospitals in the national capital running low on oxygen, the Centre should immediately implement the ban on industrial use of oxygen instead of waiting till April 22.

FOREIGN FGN20 CHINA-INDIA Leaders’ consensus to maintain peace at borders cannot be 'swept under carpet', India tells China Beijing: India has told China that the significance of the consensus reached between their leaders to maintain peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) cannot be ''swept under the carpet'' and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh to rebuild bilateral ties strained by the ''serious incidents'' which has strongly impacted the public opinion. By K J M Varma FGN22 CHINA-XI-BFA Xi hits out at US; says there should be no ''bossing'' and ''meddling'' in other's internal affairs Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hit out at the US, saying there should be no ''bossing'' and ''meddling'' in the internal affairs of other countries as Beijing is increasingly coming under pressure from Washington and its allies over issues of human rights violations, Taiwan and Hong Kong. By K J M Varma FGN35 UK-G7-INDIA UK extends G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting invite to India London: India is among the guest countries invited to join parts of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ meeting to be hosted by the UK next month, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Tuesday. By Aditi Khanna PTI IJT

